HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $815,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $219.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.10. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.96 and a fifty-two week high of $226.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

