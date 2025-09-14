Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $50.58 Million Stock Holdings in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,317,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 204,417 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GSK worth $50,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,651,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,046,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 201.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,244,000 after buying an additional 2,663,270 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,360.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,222,000 after buying an additional 2,016,795 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth $67,267,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $36,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 1.6%

GSK stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.GSK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4206 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.