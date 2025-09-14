Centurion Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Centurion Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $604.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $605.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

