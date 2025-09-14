HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $963,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $479.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.08. The firm has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $623.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

