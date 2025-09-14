Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,648 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Moderna worth $25,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 126,961 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Moderna by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $75.37.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.81.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

