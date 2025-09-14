Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the first quarter worth $3,251,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 349.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

FNDA opened at $31.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.