Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $203.94 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.02.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.