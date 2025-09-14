Centurion Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $324.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $325.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

