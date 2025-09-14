WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,620 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.70% of WillScot worth $34,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in WillScot by 273.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in WillScot during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot by 428.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in WillScot by 89.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in WillScot by 28.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%.The firm had revenue of $589.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. WillScot’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,810.95. The trade was a 2.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $541,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,955.94. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $387,650 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

