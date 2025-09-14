Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $9.75 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 4.1% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,426,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214,224 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after buying an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,080,388,000 after acquiring an additional 169,562 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,881,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $856,705,000 after acquiring an additional 423,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,627,930 shares of company stock worth $628,713,068. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $241.72 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.25 and a 200 day moving average of $246.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.02.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

