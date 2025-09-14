JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST Position Lessened by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 56.4% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 230,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 82,980 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

