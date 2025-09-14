Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $410,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 50,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,403. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.38.

DHI opened at $177.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

