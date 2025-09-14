Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $116.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.72. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $117.50.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.96.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

