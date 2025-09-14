McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

