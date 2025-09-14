APA Group (ASX:APA) Insider Purchases A$10,285.98 in Stock

APA Group (ASX:APA – Get Free Report) insider Nino Ficca purchased 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$8.16 per share, with a total value of A$10,285.98.

APA Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

APA Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 352.0%. This is a boost from APA Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.30. APA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About APA Group

APA Group engages in the energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments segments. It operates gas transmission pipelines and interconnected grids, gas-fired power stations, electricity transmission interconnectors, solar and wind farms, and battery energy storage systems, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

