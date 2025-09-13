Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Update

Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the August 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALN. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Valneva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on Valneva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Valneva to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ VALN opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. Valneva has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 33.87%.The company had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Valneva will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,240,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

