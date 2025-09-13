Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CRO Mark Eugene Dodds Sells 5,037 Shares

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $453,934.44. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 167,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,634.08. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mark Eugene Dodds also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 24th, Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,500 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $208,750.00.
Elastic Price Performance
Shares of ESTC opened at $87.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -109.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Elastic N.V. has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
