Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CRO Mark Eugene Dodds Sells 5,037 Shares

Sep 13th, 2025

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $453,934.44. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 167,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,634.08. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Eugene Dodds also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 24th, Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,500 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $208,750.00.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $87.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -109.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Elastic N.V. has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,009,000 after acquiring an additional 74,732 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

