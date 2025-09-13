Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL) Decreases By 85.6%

uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the August 15th total of 43,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UCL opened at $2.44 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. uCloudlink Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of uCloudlink Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.