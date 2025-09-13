DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $507,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,790,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 64.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 809,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 317,088 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $304,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 48,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,752.50. This represents a 33.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -348.94%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

