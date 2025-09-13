1,666 Shares in Cadre Holdings, Inc. $CDRE Bought by Militia Capital Partners LP

Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter worth $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 37.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 24,275.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter worth $209,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cadre

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,650,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,241,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,061,747.92. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,500. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDRE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Cadre Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Cadre had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $157.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadre has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.43%.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

