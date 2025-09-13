Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 243 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 51.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 17.8% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 25.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 33,725 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $253.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.