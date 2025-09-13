Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $649,000 Stake in PPL Corporation $PPL

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 16.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in PPL by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. PPL Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $37.38.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,781.60. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

