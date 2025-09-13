Caxton Associates LLP Buys New Shares in The AES Corporation $AES

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of AES by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 27,518,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,790,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,149 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AES by 8,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at $18,357,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,115,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of AES stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The AES Corporation has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $20.30.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

