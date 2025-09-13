Centene Corporation $CNC Position Lessened by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. Centene Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $77.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,840. The trade was a 39.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,554,512.50. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

