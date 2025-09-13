American Public Education, Inc. $APEI Stake Raised by Militia Capital Partners LP

Militia Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 19,594.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in American Public Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $213,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $645.28 million, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 4.44%.The company had revenue of $162.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised American Public Education to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised American Public Education to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on American Public Education from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

