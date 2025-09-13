eCIO Inc. Acquires New Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC now owns 1,094,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,105,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.5% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after purchasing an additional 78,626 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.56.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $124.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

