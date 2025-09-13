Caxton Associates LLP Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

