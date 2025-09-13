SCS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.54.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

