Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 36,142 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,125.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 93,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 85,926 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 89,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 25,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 383,988 shares in the company, valued at $26,955,957.60. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $636,155.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $923,710.86. The trade was a 40.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $3,720,490. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 2.0%

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

