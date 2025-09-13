Jack Bendheim Sells 3,520 Shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $145,340.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,225.20. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 9th, Jack Bendheim sold 14,080 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $567,846.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $39.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.24 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research cut Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

