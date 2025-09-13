Insider Selling: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Sells 11,792 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,354 shares in the company, valued at $208,850. This trade represents a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 32.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

