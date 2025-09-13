Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Vicki Mealer-Burke Sells 14,887 Shares

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $226,580.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,103 shares in the company, valued at $884,327.66. This trade represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of MARA stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 6.35. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Compass Point raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.