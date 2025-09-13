UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $123.36 Million Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,849,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142,239 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $123,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,961,000 after acquiring an additional 671,703 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

