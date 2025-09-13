UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $110.46 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,337,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $110,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 189.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 319.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,258. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.71. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.