Insider Selling: American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Director Sells 9,002 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) Director Cary Mcmillan sold 9,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $163,026.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.45.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, August 25th. Cfra Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.94.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

