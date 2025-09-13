David Jason Oldreive Sells 4,542 Shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) insider David Jason Oldreive sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$261,165.00.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$57.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.22. The company has a market cap of C$70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$43.59 and a 1 year high of C$58.71.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

SU has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.67.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

