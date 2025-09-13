UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Sells 2,112,009 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,112,009 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 0.27% of Travelers Companies worth $158,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.56.

Shares of TRV opened at $278.83 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.62 and a twelve month high of $280.70. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

