SCS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,376,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 224,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 66,184 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 50,723 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

