UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Buys 69,559 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,559 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.69% of TransUnion worth $112,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $480,383.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,220.11. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $90,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at $660,262.12. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $923,789 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.0%

TransUnion stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.66. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

