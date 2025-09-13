SCS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,310 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. $BSM

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 16.3% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,861,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,429,000 after acquiring an additional 260,559 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 3,141.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 913,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 885,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $4,428,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 6.4% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 179,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $335,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,396,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,441,338.20. This trade represents a 0.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 163,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BSM opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $159.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 61.21% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 103.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

