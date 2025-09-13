UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $105.68 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,605,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,343 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $105,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,704,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,847,000 after buying an additional 58,991,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,220,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,750,000 after buying an additional 10,149,760 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,797,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,382,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

