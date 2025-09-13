Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 34,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get Stance Sustainable Beta ETF alerts:

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CHGX opened at $26.90 on Friday. Stance Sustainable Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $136.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Company Profile

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stance Sustainable Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.