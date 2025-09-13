Caxton Associates LLP Buys New Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 8.9% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 62.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 25.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 307.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Norman L. Wright bought 3,411 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $99,976.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,334.31. This trade represents a 28.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan bought 20,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 49,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,289.79. The trade was a 68.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 59,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,576. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.53.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

View Our Latest Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.