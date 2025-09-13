SCS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 62,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $102.71 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.26.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.04.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $18,659,923.46. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

