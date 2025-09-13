UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Raises Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,028,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,698 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Docusign worth $165,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.25.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $78,040.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,042.77. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,122.33. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,570 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

