Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Short Interest Update

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 71,500 shares, an increase of 264.8% from the August 15th total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tema Oncology ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Tema Oncology ETF stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.11. Tema Oncology ETF has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

Institutional Trading of Tema Oncology ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Tema Oncology ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tema Oncology ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tema Oncology ETF by 658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 957,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after purchasing an additional 831,281 shares during the last quarter.

Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

