UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $126.71 Million Holdings in Ameren Corporation $AEE

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,695 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Ameren worth $126,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $241,496,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,851,821,000 after buying an additional 1,355,848 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ameren by 51.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,576,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,069,000 after buying an additional 1,218,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,314,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,445,138,000 after buying an additional 979,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 11,913.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,500,000 after buying an additional 795,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Ameren Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.95 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

