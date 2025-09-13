SCS Capital Management LLC Invests $257,000 in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TTE stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $69.81.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.7108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 454.0%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

View Our Latest Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.