UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Boosts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 381,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,921 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $129,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 37.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.83.

NYSE CSL opened at $364.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

