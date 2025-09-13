UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $134.44 Million Stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC decreased its position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,747 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $134,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,996,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 76.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 932,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,203,000 after purchasing an additional 403,845 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,569,000 after buying an additional 399,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 30.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,955,000 after buying an additional 396,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,436,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,435,000 after buying an additional 259,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRX. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 4.3%

NYSE RRX opened at $138.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

